A McMinn County lawyer has been suspended effective immediately following an order from the Supreme Court of Tennessee Tuesday.
Joseph H. Crabtree, Jr. faces a three year suspension, with one year served on active suspension and the remaining two years on probation, after the Supreme Court found his conduct violated Tennessee Rules of Professional Conduct.
The Board of Professional Responsibility had initially filed formal petitions for discipline against Crabtree in February 2019.
According to Board of Professional Responsibility of the Supreme Court of Tennessee, Crabtree had failed to correct erroneous advice he had given to a client and allowed the statute of limitations to expire on the client’s claim. He then failed to advise the same client to seek independent legal advice before negotiating and completing a settlement of the client’s legal malpractice claim.
In other cases, the Supreme Court reported Crabtree failed to communicate with clients, failed to perform work that he was hired to do, failed to distribute settlement proceeds after depositing them into his trust account, failed to respond to court orders resulting in his clients becoming liable for attorney’s fees, and failed over an extended period of time to communicate with clients or keep them informed about their cases.
Crabtree also failed to file a personal injury suit before the statute of limitations expired, failed to respond to disciplinary counsel’s request for information, and failed to repay attorney’s fees received for work never performed.
The Supreme Court found Crabtree’s conduct violated Tennessee Rules of Professional Conduct 1.1 (competence), 1.3 (diligence), 1.4 (communication), 1.8 (h) (conflict of interest), 3.2 (expediting litigation), 3.4 (c) (fairness to opposing party and counsel), 8.1 (b) (disciplinary matters), and 8.4 (a), (c), and (d) (misconduct).
According to the Supreme Court, Crabtree must complete six hours of Continuing Legal Education on ethics and six hours on law office management, in addition to the normal annual CLE requirements, pay restitution to two former clients, and reimburse the Tennessee Lawyers Fund for Client Protection for any funds that it may pay to the complainants.