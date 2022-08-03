McMinn County is expanding its jail ministry

The McMinn County Jail is expanding their ministry program. Covid halted a lot of their in-person religious activities and now through a partnership the inmates will be provided tablets to practice their faith.
Sheriff Joe Guy says these tablets will allow the inmates to have unlimited access to faith-based resources. For example, they will be able to listen to pre-recorded church services and religious podcasts.
When covid hit, like nearly everything else in the world, McMinn County's jail ministry came to a halt.
“An active jail ministry, I think it just makes the jail operate better. I think it affects your mental health, as well as your spiritual health, and your physical health,” said Sheriff Joe Guy.
Through a contract with Securus, the sheriff's office is able to get 350 tablets to provide inmates unlimited access to religious programming.
"Before inmates may see that service one time a month and now it's endless. They can watch it over and over and over and repeat it. On top of the programs that Securus will offer,” Sherif Guy told us.
Not only will it help those incarcerated grow their faith, but there is also programming on the tablets for self-development, mental health, and employment.
"They'll be able to watch a lot of those job training programs, something as simple as how to fill out a job application or listen to podcasts related to things like that,” Guy said.
The jail is also bringing their GED program back, which when active, was reducing their recidivism rate down to 25 percent and it's normally 60-80 percent.
This comes at no cost to taxpayers. The county will just take a cut on their return through the contract.
"It's a great opportunity for the inmates. They'll be an email portion of that, so they can connect and communicate -- and maybe even some visitation on some of those tablets too,” Sheriff Guy said.
Sheriff Joe Guy hopes this will boost inmate morale and hopes to have the tablets by the end of the year.