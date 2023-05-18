Many are mourning the deaths of two young men.
Cameron Bohannon and Robert Hicks were killed in a car wreck on Tuesday, and two others were injured. Cameron’s 18th birthday would have been Thursday, May 18. He and Robert would have graduated on Saturday.
McMinn County High schoolers arranged to meet at Regional Park on Thursday to release balloons in their memory. Red balloons honored Cameron and Robert, while white showed support for those injured. The students chose red because it was Cameron’s favorite color, and white was Robert’s.
Several attended the event, including first responders who were on the scene.
Cameron’s mom, Angela Bohannon, says hearing the chorus of ‘Happy Birthday’ hit her the most.
“They decided to do a release for him so he could have his last big birthday bash,” she says. “He was wanting a big birthday party for his 18th. He’s a man now. I just, I loved hearing everyone together singing happy birthday for him. He would've loved that.”
After the release, everyone made their way to the parking lot.
Students gathered on their trucks and played ‘See You Again’ and ‘Hey There Delilah.’
Angela says Cameron would always play ‘Hey There Delilah’ on the guitar for her when she was having health issues.
One student gathered the group for a prayer.
“Dear Cameron, I know you didn’t make it to your 18th birthday, and you didn’t make it to graduation. But you will always have a spot there. We will never forget you as our days go on, and we grow to get used to this without you,” she says. “It will be hard, but we all love you. We thank you for all you’ve done for each and every one of us. Amen.”
Angela says she knew some students wanted to throw Cameron a big birthday bash, but she didn’t expect so many to attend. She says she has always thought her son was introverted and did not expect Cameron to touch so many lives.
“Everybody said, ‘he was like my best friend’ and so I didn’t realize how many best friends he had but it was nice to hear that my son was kid I thought never got out and did anything, basically was always in contact with kids."
Angela says she was scared to attend the balloon release, because the week has been very overwhelming. But she feels like she learned even more about her son.
“To come and see so many people, just kind of made it bittersweet kind of closure,” she says. “To know that he made an impact, a positive impact, to so many people. I know God’s got things planned, and I don’t know what they are, but at least I know that my son was able to do something positive. It meant a lot to me to know that not only I loved my son, but a lot of people loved him too.”