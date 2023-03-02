After receiving messages concerning missed notifications about severe weather last night, McMinn County's Emergency Management Agency says a vendor error caused their system to pick up notifications on the wrong version, causing some alerts to come back as undeliverable.
McMinn County EMA says the vendor has fixed all issues and conducted a test of the system earlier today to ensure everything is working for the upcoming severe weather expected tomorrow.
McMinn County's Emergency Management Agency changed its Emergency Notification System from 1.0 to 2.0 in early February.
Due to the switch, the code to sign up for texts is now 66893.
The web address to manage your account or sign up is now tn-mcminncounty.app.regroup.com.