A couple from McMinn County is suing the school district over a crash involving one of the district's buses.
In March, Jeff and Vicki Shavers said they were waiting for oncoming traffic so they could turn left into their driveway.
The driver of the bus was okay, but Jeff and Vicki Shavers sustained significant injuries. Jeff has severe neck pain. His wife has limited mobility in her left arm and both of her legs. Their daughter, Katchrina Shavers, fears it could be permanent.
"It's hard for her to have that mentality," she told Local 3 News Thursday. "She's been living her life, her entire life, a certain way, and now all of a sudden she has to change."
The Shavers are suing the school district for $8 million, claiming they had their left turn signal on during the crash and that the driver of the bus was negligent.
"We are, like, lost in the sea," Kastchrina said. "It's awful."
The school district's attorney could not be reached for an interview Thursday. But in a response to the lawsuit, they denied the driver of the bus was negligent and claimed the Shavers did not have their turn signal on at the time of the crash.
The incident report taken by Tennessee Highway Patrol Troopers said it was unknown if the Shavers were wearing seatbelts, but their lawsuit claims they were.
"So now, this is going to have to go through a lengthy process to get any money," said Kastchrina.
But Shavers said her parents need money now to get her mom the care she needs to make as much of a recovery as possible.
"I'm tired of seeing them struggle when they shouldn't be," she said. "They shouldn't be struggling this much."
Attorneys came to an agreement Thursday to dismiss the case against the driver of the bus, focusing the lawsuit instead on the district as a whole.
There is no hearing scheduled yet for this case.