A Facebook post by McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy warns motorists about nails being dumped on local roads. He also said that number and scope of the incidents indicate that this is being done intentionally.
The post, made Sunday evening said that large quantities of roofing nails were dumped on Highway 30 West, Highway 305, and Interstate 75 exit/entrance ramps.
Guy said there were also similar reports Meigs and Bradley Counties.
Deputies and the Tennessee Department of Transportation have been able to to respond and clear the nails from the roadways before any damage has been done to citizens’ vehicles.
If you spot nails in the road, Guy asks drivers to call and report them to 911 immediately.
If you have any information about persons or vehicles involved in this vandalism call the McMinn County, Meigs County, or Bradley County Sheriff's Offices.