A 16-year-old student at McMinn County High School has been charged after bringing a fake gun to the school.
McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said that a School Resource Officer was given information that the student was showing the fake gun to other students in the school's cafeteria after another student sent a parent a picture of the alleged weapon.
“Upon investigation, the student was located with a piece of solid metal fabricated so as to appear to be a handgun, which the student was pointing at or showing to other student, causing some alarm,” said Sheriff Guy. “SROs took the item into custody.”
The school's administrators are taking disciplinary action against the student, and charges will be filed by Sheriff's School Resource Officers through Juvenile Court as the investigation continues.
“The Sheriffs Office and our School System shares the same concern for the safety of our students,” Guy said in a Facebook post. “Any threats or disruption to our schools or the school environment will always be taken seriously.”