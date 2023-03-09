McMinn Central head coach Johnny Morgan is no stranger to the state tournament in Murfreesboro. The Hall of Fame coach has been there plenty of times, but his current team has not.
The Chargerettes made their return to the Glass House for the first time since 2016 as they matched up with Gatlinburg-Pittman in the 2A state quarterfinals.
A back-and-forth first quarter saw McMinn Central hold a slight edge. Star junior Molly Masingale was on her game despite not making a single three in the first half.
The Chargerettes however would not score a field goal the final 5:36 of the first half as the Lady Highlanders take advantage and carried a 28-27 lead into the break.
McMinn Central caught fire early in the third on some big buckets from Karina Bystry, who finished with 15 points. Masingale would finally heat up from beyond the arc by burying two triples. None bigger than her last that banked in at the third quarter horn to give the Chargerettes a one point lead into the final period.
McMinn Central never looked back as they were able to pull away with poise from the charity stripe. The Chargerettes finished 26-32 from the free throw line, good enough for 81.3%.
McMinn Central would close out a 62-50 win to the advance to the 2A state semifinals. Masingale would lead all scorers with 29 points.
The Chargerettes will take on Gibson County on Friday at 5:30 ET with a trip to the final on the line. The Pioneers are making their fifth straight state tournament appearance.