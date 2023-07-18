The McKamey Animal Center is asking for the public’s help with the overflow of pets at the shelter following a rescue of more than 30 cats and dogs.
According to a post on McKamey’s Facebook page, 31 cats and dogs were found in a home that is condemned after a concerned citizen called the shelter about the condition of her neighbor’s pets.
McKamey officers responded to the home to find that the family living there had already been evicted and was working to move but needed to find homes for all of the pets.
McKamey officials took the pets despite having an overflow of more than 430 pets already housed at the shelter.
McKamey officials say the animals, who range in age from a few months old to a few years old, will all have to be fully vetted and altered before they can be placed for adoption.
In the meantime, McKamey is asking for donations of money or critically needed items.
You can find McKamey’s wish lists on both Amazon and Chewy.
You can also make monetary donations on McKamey’s website, Facebook page, in person at the Center or over the phone by calling (423) 305-6500 x8.
