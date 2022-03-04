To celebrate National Pet Vaccination Month, McKamey Animal Center is partnering with Petco to offer FREE DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines every Wednesday in March.
Other vaccines, city licenses, and spay/neuter appointments will also be available for purchase/schedule.
The clinic will run 1 to 5 PM.
An appointment is highly recommended. Walk-in's will be accepted but may wait an extended period of time. Supplies will be on a first come-first served basis.
Call 423-305-6502 to schedule an appointment or email adminassistant@mckameyanimalcenter.org.
NOTE: All dogs MUST be on a leash with a collar or harness at all times. Cats MUST be in a carrier.