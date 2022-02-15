McKamey Animal Center is asking for donations after a dog that had been shot was brought in for their care.
McKamey says a Good Samaritan alerted the shelter of the dog, named Bentley, saying he was in the woods with a serious leg injury.
The medical team made the difficult decision to amputate his leg last week and they say now his recovery will be long and expensive.
Now, they are asking for your help.
If you are able to help support Bentley, you can make a donation on the McKamey Animal Center's website.