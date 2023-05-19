The Chattanooga Fire Department says a puppy that was dropped off at Station 7 will be going to McKamey Animal Center on Friday.
Do you recognize this pup?? She was dropped off at Station 7 Thurs night by someone who found her near the Carriage Park Apartments on Gunbarrel Rd. She’s getting lots of love from firefighters and she even helps with chores! But a busy fire hall isn’t an ideal place for a puppy. pic.twitter.com/uBNj3sNi9e— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) May 19, 2023
According to CFD, someone who found the dog near Carriage Park Apartments on Gunbarrel Road dropped her off on Thursday night.
CFD tried to find the owners but no one came forward.
McKamey was contacted on Friday to pick up the puppy.