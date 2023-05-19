CFD puppy dropped at station 7

The Chattanooga Fire Department says a puppy that was dropped off at Station 7 will be going to McKamey Animal Center on Friday.

According to CFD, someone who found the dog near Carriage Park Apartments on Gunbarrel Road dropped her off on Thursday night.

CFD tried to find the owners but no one came forward.

McKamey was contacted on Friday to pick up the puppy.

