McKamey Animal Center's staff and volunteers were overjoyed as Ward, a resilient dog who had been under their care since January, found his forever home Tuesday.
The journey of Ward began when a concerned individual noticed him lying helplessly beneath an abandoned vehicle.
Upon his arrival at MAC, it became evident that Ward had most likely been involved in a car collision, which had left him paralyzed from the waist down.
Over the past six months, Ward has become a testament to resilience and hope at MAC.
Through several physical therapy sessions, Ward gradually regained movement in his legs, and a brand-new wheelchair generously provided by one of MAC's valued partners further enhanced his mobility and quality of life.
Today, after approximately 180 days of anticipation, Ward's patience and resiliency was rewarded as he finally found his loving forever home.
The MAC team expressed their deepest gratitude to the BISSELL Pet Foundation and its founder, Cathy Bissell, for their support in facilitating this heartwarming adoption.
On this "gotcha' day," MAC congratulates Ward and his new family as they embark on a future filled with endless puppy love and affection.