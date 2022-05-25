A Tennessee woman was passing through Hamilton Place when she found a dog trapped in a hot car.
Now, she's using this experience to remind pet owners about keeping your furry friend safe in the warm weather.
“I was just extremely upset," said Rachel Ellis. "Like who does that?”
Ellis said she was stopping for lunch at Hamilton Place when she found something unexpected.
“The car wasn’t on and the dogs were in there for literally an hour altogether," said Ellis.
She said she immediately took action.
“I cried and I automatically called 911 because I treat animals like humans," said Ellis. "I mean, they have hearts too.”
McKamey Animal Center responded, but Director of Animal Protection Mary Howard said they weren't able to do much.
“So for that specific situation, the car was leaving as our officer arrived so us, McKamey, never actually got to see the animal," said Howard.
McKamey Animal Center typically responds to three to five calls per day regarding dogs in hot cars.
However, Howard said pets shouldn't be in this type of situation in the first place.
“If you’re able to, leave your dog at home," said Howard. "Unexpected things do happen to where it can take a little bit longer than you expect.”
She said dogs can't sweat, so getting to the point of a heat stroke can happen much quicker compared to people.
“Panting really hard, they can have diarrhea or vomiting, if they are losing consciousness, those are signs to look for," said Howard.
She said if you're absolutely required to take your dog with you and you have to leave them in a car, you need to take extra precautions.
“Leave the car on and make sure the AC is running," said Howard. "That’s really the only way to guarantee the dog is okay."
If you come out to your dog or another furry friend suffering from a heat stroke, you must take action immediately.
“Pouring some cool water on them, getting some cool water on the paws of their feet, and that will slowly help cool them down," said Howard. "After the dog is a little more stable, take them to a vet right away."
Ellis hopes people learn from this scenario and reminds people to prioritize keeping their pets safe.
“Just imagine sitting in there for 10 minutes," said Ellis. "Just 10 minutes with no AC, nothing, even if the windows were cracked, and let me know how it feels.”
Howard added even if you park in a shaded area, it's still dangerous for pets, as it doesn't protect well from heat stroke.