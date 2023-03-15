McKamey Animal Center's 'Not So Little' Leprechauns adoption event has kicked off early through Sunday, March 19.
McKamey announced all adult dogs at MAC who weigh 17 pounds or larger will have their adoption fees waived now through Sunday.
According to MAC, larger dogs tend to have a more extended stay than smaller animals.
All adoptions are conducted on a first-come, first-served basis, and no holds will be accepted.
This special does not include city licenses, leashes, collars, carriers, etc..
McKamey currently has over 120 animals available for adoption, and you can check out available pets here.
For questions, call the MAC Adoptions Team at (423) 305-6500×4 or email adoptions@mckameyanimalcenter.org.