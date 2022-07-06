McKamey Animal Center is making a big push to clear the shelter this month and so far, it's working. However, people with McKamey still need your help.
“We have tons and tons of animals right now that are looking for homes," said McKamey Animal Center Director of Advancement.
Right now, Mann is helping care for about 100 animals available for adoption.
“Anything from a puppy and a kitten all the way up to a senior pet or a pocket pet like a guinea pig," said Mann.
At the start of July, just days ago, McKamey's adoption numbers were double what they are now.
“We’ve been open four days so far this month and we’ve already had 93 adoptions," said Mann.
Mann said a lot of factors play into these high adoption numbers, but before and after the pandemic, adoption numbers were typically higher.
“A lot of times during the summer, people are home often with their families," said Mann. "They get the time to spend more time with a new pet, but of course, during the pandemic, we saw those skyrocket because everyone was home.”
Mann said daily adoption numbers are three times what they typically are, but there are still several animals in need of a forever home.
“Right now we have 97 animals available for adoption but we have more than that in the back that are kind of waiting to become available for adoption," said Mann. "They might be waiting for their stray period to be up and for their owners to claim them or they might be waiting for a medical procedure.”
You don't need an appointment to adopt either, as adoption fees are waived for the entire month of July and an additional 'Empty the Shelters' at the end of July.
“We’ll go through the different counseling process, what type of home do you like, what’s your personality like, are you looking for a couch potato dog or are you the type of person who runs five miles every morning with a dog," said Mann.
To see what pets are available for adoption or to learn more, click here.