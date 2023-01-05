McKamey Animal Center to remove breed labels for dogs

If you're looking for a new four-legged canine companion, things may look a little different this year when adopting from McKamey Animal Center.
MAC will no longer label dogs in their care by breed, but rather, will focus on personalities, behavioral traits and circumstances unique to each dog. Studies prove that every dog is an individual and should be judged based on their own unique characteristics, rather than on the perceived traits of their breed or how they look.
The decision to remove breed labels was made after much research and consideration.
MAC shared in a news release that a UMass Chan Medical School study of more than 2,000 purebred and mixed-breed dogs suggested that behavioral traits in dogs are not specific for breed. What’s more, studies show that even experts like veterinarians guess wrong 75% of the time when attempting to identify mixed breed dogs.
Dogs have roughly 20,000 genes that make up their entire genome, but only 50 of those make up the way they look -- that's less than 1%! Based on that, it's easy to agree that looks don't always indicate the behavior or temperament you will receive from a dog. Because breed labels are so often incorrect or misleading, removing them actually will allow potential adopters to make more informed and objective decisions about which dog is the best fit for their home and family.
“Rather than focusing on how a dog looks or how it is labeled,” says Executive Director Inga Fricke, “adopters will be able to choose a new family member based on more relevant factors like size, energy level, and compatibility with other pets and children. We believe this will not only make better matches between people and pets but will ensure that wonderful companion dogs are not overlooked simply because of labels that are often just educated guesses. We are certain that this will help more people be successful in their search for a new companion and open more hearts and homes to the wonderful dogs in our care.”
Over 100 dogs are currently available for adoption at MAC.
To meet your new furry best friend, visit www.mckameyanimalcenter.org for more information on how to adopt and view animals available for adoption.