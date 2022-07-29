McKamey Animal Center is celebrating finding homes for over 400 furry friends in just four weeks as their free adoption event winds down.
The shelter was one of over 250 to participate in BISSELL Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelter Event this month, allowing adoption fees to be waived all of July.
The event saw over 100 adoptions in the first week, and surpassed their initial goal of 300 adoptions by July 22.
If you're considering finding a new companion, there are a few more days to adopt with no fees- the event ends Monday, August 1.