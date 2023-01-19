Workers at McKamey Animal Center said while adoption numbers were good last year, the numbers of animals being rehomed remained consistently high.
"We have way too many animals in need and we are doing everything we can to provide that support," said McKamey Animal Center Executive Director Inga Fricke.
Fricke said McKamey Animal Center said intake numbers were high last year and it's a problem with shelters across the country.
"We rely on transports for example that will take our animals to New England and the Northwest where they typically have fewer animals," said Fricke.
She said one key reason as to why animals are being rehomed remained consistently high in 2022.
"They may not be able to afford veterinary care or they may not be able to find a home that accepts their pet," said Fricke. "Potentially, it could be an eviction they're struggling with."
She said before you feel like you have no other choice, there are options like using veternarians that offer payment plans.
"There are veterinarians that will take care credit or that will work with someone on payment plans so we just recommend reaching out to a number of veterinarians to see if that's an option," said Fricke.
She said you can also find resources at McKamey Animal Center, like free food if available.
"If it is behavior concerns, we have a behavior team that will support people in terms of solving problems," said Fricke.
However, if you truly do need to say goodbye to your furry friend, she said McKamey Animal Center will help out.
"We have a lot of resources on our website that also include options for self-rehoming because no one knows better than you what kind of next home your pet will be looking for," said Fricke.
You can find McKamey's options right here.