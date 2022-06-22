McKamey Animal Center is encouraging vaccinations for pets after seeing an increase of deadly diseases in puppies and kittens.
"We are very alarmed about the number of puppies and kittens coming to us with life-threatening, highly contagious diseases like parvo and panleukopenia."
McKamey says these diseases are often fatal, but they are preventable with proper vaccination.
Puppies and kittens should be vaccinated no later than 6-8 weeks of age, and vaccinations should be repeated at least every 3-4 weeks until they are 4 months old. Adults should be vaccinated yearly.
MAC’s low cost vaccine clinic is open to all Hamilton County residents every Wednesday, 1 PM – 5 PM, no appointment needed.