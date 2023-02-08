McKamey Animal Center announced on a Facebook post Wednesday that they've received more than 1,000 pounds of pet food and 800+ pounds of treats in just the last week.
"We are so grateful for every single one of you who has helped to advocate, shared our stories, adopted, signed up to volunteer or foster, donated, and dropped off or shipped items directly to our shelter. It's safe to say that our Community Pantry shelves will be well-stocked for the next few weeks, if not months!"
You can donate to McKamey through their website or drop items off during regular business hours.