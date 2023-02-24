featured
McKamey Animal Center participates in Target Circle Program through the month of March
- Jordan Rudzinski
-
- Updated
The McKamey Animal Center is participating in the Target Circle program until the end of March.
If you're not already using Target Circle when doing your shopping, then there is no better time to start than now.
Every dollar spent while checking out with Target Circle gives YOU votes to cast for your favorite local non-profits, like MAC.
If you were looking for an excuse to go on a Target run, you can vote for MAC now through March 31st, and help direct Target’s giving to benefit their life-saving mission.
To learn more about Target Circle and to get signed up today, click here.
Jordan Rudzinski
Digital Producer/Weekend Assignment Editor
