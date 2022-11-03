It's officially holiday season, which means pet lovers should be Ono the lookout for any holiday snacks that may not be good for their animals.
"Most commonly, people think that if they're having their plate of food for Thanksgiving, their cat or dog can have the same things and that's not necessary true," said McKamey Animal Center Director of Advancement.
Mann is using this time oof the year to remind pet lovers of some important tips with their furry friends.
"Make sure that you don't have any counter surfers," said Mann. "I know I have one in my household so I have to be extra careful to put things up and make sure they're not in range of the counter."
She said there are foods to avoid like chocolate and any food with cooked bones.
"Things like dark meat, things with bones, high fatty foods," said Mann. "Those can be very dangerous and very toxic for dogs and cats."
However, there are ways to feed your furry friend without putting their health at risk. Foods like white meat, cranberry, and certain vegetables aren't considered toxic.
"Pumpkin, 100% pumpkin. Pumpkin pie filling," said Mann. "There's a lot of DIY recipes you can find on the internet to make your pet's treats, I know I do that too."
Mann said that in a worst case scenario where your pet does eat something they shouldn't, leave it to the experts.
"Contact your veterinarian right away," said Mann. "There also is a national poison pet control line you can call and they will walk you through the steps of what to do."
You can contact the National Poison Pet Control Line at (888) 426-4435.