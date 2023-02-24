McKamey Animal Center offers 15 minute photo sessions with pets on Saturday

This weekend you and your pet can enjoy a photography session to benefit the McKamey Animal Center at Moser Manor Farms.
At Pics with Pups , each attendee will receive a 10-15 minute photo session with and/or of their pet for only $50.
Each session will produce 5-10 photos.
The event will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26th and will end at 7 p.m.
Vendors will be set up offering food, drink, and other products. A raffle will also be held to include items donated by local businesses.
100% of the proceeds from this event benefit MAC: McKamey Animal Center.