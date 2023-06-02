The McKamey Animal Center urgently needs your help due to a space crisis. Across the country, animal shelters are facing a national crisis as the number of animals coming in exceeds adoptions.
In May alone, MAC received 415 animals, while only 330 found homes.
This overcrowding prevents animals from receiving proper care, and MAC is struggling to find humane solutions.
They are urgently seeking adopters and foster families to further honor their commitment to not euthanizing animals due to lack of space.
Adoption events with reduced fees are planned, but the crisis is expected to worsen in the summer.
MAC also asks for assistance from those finding stray pets, urging them to exhaust all local options before bringing the animals to the shelter.
If you or someone you know are interested in adopting a pet, fostering, in need of rehoming assistance, finding a lost pet and not sure what to do, or are considering a donation to support MAC during this challenging time, you can visit their website here for more information.
MAC is open Tuesday through Friday from 12 to 6 PM and Saturday and Sunday from 10 AM to 4 PM for adoptions.
All animals available for adoption can be viewed here.