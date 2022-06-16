It's been a brutal week for people across the Tennessee Valley as temperatures soar into the 90's.
Change have been made at McKamey Animal Center to ensure animals remain safe.
Director of Advancement Lauren Mann said they are staying aware of their pets during this time.
"Heat exhaustion is a real thing especially for our furry friends," Mann said. "Some things you can look for while outside is excessive panting, if they feel really hot to the touch and drooling, vomiting."
She said they have put fans in certain areas to keep the temperature down for the animals.
On a typical day, volunteers will spend time outside to ensure dogs are getting their exercise.
Mann said they have limited the time outside and found other ways to keep them occupied.
"It has been proven that using your nose as a dog is just as effective as running five miles so those high energy kiddos that really need to do something to work their brains and their bodies, try a puzzle feeder," Mann said.
She said you can also use toys and treats to keep them busy as well.
This concern comes as the center is currently overcrowded due to recent litters.
If you would like to donate, foster or adopt, you can learn more by visiting McKamey Animal Center's website.