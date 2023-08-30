McKamey announced this week the discontinue of its Trailblazer and K9 to 5 Programs due to stipulations from its insurance provider that are out of their control.
"We are saddened to announce that we must discontinue our Trailblazer and K9 to 5 Programs due to stipulations from our insurance provider that are out of our control.
We are incredibly grateful to all who have participated in making these lifesaving programs a success and ask for your patience as we explore alternatives to give the animals the care and attention they deserve. "
They say now more than ever, animals in shelters need support from our community and McKamey hopes people will consider learning more about its other programs such as volunteering or fostering at MAC.
Learn more at www.mckameyanimalcenter.org.