McKamey Animal Center has launched their Thanksgiving Break Slumber Paw-ty foster program.
Organizers are hoping to send out some of their longest residents at the shelter to have a much-needed Thanksgiving break.
"We call it a slumber party because it's a short, one or two night stay," Emily Richards, foster coordinator at McKamey Animal Center said. "The dogs get to go out for a couple of nights, just kind of relax. The commitment from the fosters is just having a dog over for the weekend."
Submit an application and the staff will match you with a dog for the weekend.
Spending time out of the shelter helps reduce dog's stress levels and gives the shelter staff a better understanding of the dog's personality.
You can learn more about the program and submit an application here.