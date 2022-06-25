McKamey Animal Center hosts first annual 'Paw Palooza' on Saturday

The McKamey Animal Center will be taking over Coolidge Park in Downtown Chattanooga on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the first ever #MACPawPalooza.
Paw Palooza will host vendors, food trucks, dog games, and more in celebration of pet lovers throughout the city.
All proceeds will benefit the care of the animals at McKamey Animal Center.
Parking at and around Coolidge Park will be limited. Parking is available in the main pay lot located off of River Street. The Theatre Center also has limited parking in their pay lot, located on the corner of Tremont Street and River Street. There is also very limited parking on Frazier Avenue, River Street and Tremont Street.
McKamey says carpooling is always encouraged, but especially for this event.
Registration for this event is only necessary if you are participating in the fundraising walk across Walnut Street Bridge. Otherwise, this is a free community event and you are welcome to come and go at your leisure.
If you are bringing your dog along with you, please make sure to keep them on a leash at all times and pick up their poop. Dogs are traditionally not allowed at Coolidge Park so it is very important that the park stay clean and orderly while we are all having fun!
While dogs are allowed at the park for the day, dogs are under no circumstances allowed to be in the Coolidge Park fountain. MAC will be providing a splash pad to keep your pooches cool and entertained!
The Beer Garden is for attendees who are 21 years or older with a valid photo ID. This means that everyone entering the beer garden with you will also need to be of age.
All Paw Palooza paid activities, donation points, and more will be able to take cash and/or card.
Be sure to stop by the MAC adoption zone while you are there!