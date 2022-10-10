If you missed your chance to bring home a new best friend for no fee, you're in luck -- McKamey Animal Center in Chattanooga has extended their "Empty the Shelter" event.
Adoption fees for senior dogs and cats will continue to be waived through October 15.
More than 150 animals are currently looking for homes right now, MAC said.
This special fee does not include collars, leashes, carriers, or city licenses.
Animals available for adoption can be viewed here: https://www.mckameyanimalcenter.org/available-pets