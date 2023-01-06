McKamey Animal Center (MAC) officials and Chattanooga police are working together to find the person responsible for abandoning a neglected dog on Highway 153 on Thursday.
MAC officials say Animal Protection Officers were called to Highway 153 near the Chickamauga Dam by a good samaritan who was safeguarding a dog in severe distress.
MAC officials say they are calling her Asha and she is dangerously emaciated and dehydrated. MAC officials say not only does she suffer from severe mange, she has numerous open and semi healed wounds all over her frail body.
MAC officials say clinic staff are doing everything they can to keep her comfortable right now while tending to her medical needs and the next 72 hours are going to be the most critical.
MAC officials say in the meantime, the Animal Protection Team is working with CPD to identify who is responsible for Asha’s condition and abandonment.
If you have any information about this case or any case, please call (423)305-6500x1 (anonymous tips are accepted).
