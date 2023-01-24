Tuesday is National Change a Pets' Life Day. To celebrate, the McKamey Animal Center is discounting adoptions.
"There are almost 100 animals looking for homes, and for every 20 that go out, there are four to five waiting to come in," said Lauren Mann, Director of Advancement with McKamey Animal Center.
Lauren Mann says during the pandemic the number of adoptions skyrocketed.
But as the world went back to normal, adoptions dropped significantly, causing a shelter crisis across the country.
"We're having dogs that are sitting.. waiting for way longer than they typically should," said Mann.
Three-year-old Denali has been at the center the longest just waiting for his time to shine.
"He is a ham as I like to call it, he thinks he is probably a 10 pound lap dog. He will just smother you in kisses, he loves to snuggle as much as he loves to play, and just has a really sweet personality," said Mann.
And he appears to be well trained, obeying commands like sitting down or doing tricks like shaking hands and catching treats in the air.
Going on a road trip? Denali is always down for a ride and he also loves to play with other dogs.
"I really think that adopting a dog from a shelter that's in need can definitely change your life as much as it can change theirs," said Mann.
Denali isn't the only one ready for a forever family, McKamey has plenty of other pets up for adoption.
If you find one you like, you can spin their special wheel for more discounts.
"And it's anything from five dollars off, to a fee waved adoption, free leash and collar, all sorts of stuff you can go home with and that is from today to the end of the month. Now is the time to adopt if you been considering it," said Mann.
You can click here, if you want to learn more about adopting from the shelter.