McKamey Animal Center says their kennels are at max capacity.
Today through Sunday, April 23rd, all adult or senior dogs weighing at least 10 lbs will have their adoption fees reduced to just $10.
At the time of this special adoption launch, McKamey says they have 145 dogs currently available for adoption, with more being made available daily!
Adopted dogs from MAC are spayed/neutered, microchipped, given parasite prevention, and have received age-appropriate vaccinations before leaving the Center with their new owner.
This special does not include city licenses, leashes, collars, carriers, etc.
All adoptions are conducted on a first-come, first-served basis, and no holds will be accepted.
For questions, call the MAC Adoptions Team at (423) 305-6500×4 or email adoptions@mckameyanimalcenter.org.