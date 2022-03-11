Legendary Duke Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski, commonly known as Coach K, is in his final year with the Blue Devils. He is the winningest coach in college basketball history.
A teacher at McCallie School played on his first team in the early 80's. Jim Suddath played at Duke University from 1978 – 1981.
Coach K's first season with Duke was in Jim Suddath's senior season. His best memory is giving Coach K his first win against UNC.
"We cherish that! It was my senior night, the last game in Cameron, just like it was last Saturday. The game went into overtime and we won on a last second shot, so we gave Coach K his first win over UNC and that means everything,” Suddath, a Bible Teacher at McCallie, told us.
Something that can never be replicated by any player who wore a Duke uniform after Jim Suddath. Little did any of those players at the time know Coach K would become the winningest coach in college basketball history.
Suddath hurt his knee at the end of his junior season and had to have surgery. This was right as a young Coach K was coming onto campus after coaching at Army.
"Here it is the first time he sees me I'm on crutches, the second time he sees me I'm in a hospital bed, and the third time in a sense on the first day of official practice, I'm falling on my face in Cameron Indoor Stadium,” Suddath told us.
Suddath couldn't thank Coach K enough for not giving up on him. He rehabbed and ended the season in the starting lineup.
"For that, I honor Coach K,” Suddath said.
Coaching was more than just basketball for Coach K. Suddath says he taught his team how to be an honorable man.
"Number one that whole year he never lied to us. He was a man of his word. Secondly, he loved his wife and his little daughters,” Suddath said.
Suddath has brought that mindset into his own family. He met his wife at Duke and they have four children.
Saturday, Coach K was honored by all his former players for his last game inside Cameron Indoor Stadium. Suddath says it was closure and an honor to be a part of that moment.
"I may not remember my name when I'm 95 years old, but I will remember that moment,” Suddath said.
Duke is playing in the ACC Tournament this weekend and will learn their fate in the NCAA's on Sunday.