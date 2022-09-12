McCallie students launched a 9/11 website last year to share unique perspectives from around the world on how people saw the tragic events unfold twenty-one years ago.
The students weren't even alive when this happened. They've learned so much about the weight of that day just by talking in depth to everyday people.
Friday hit home for some students after laying nearly 3,000 flags outside the school's chapel to represent the lives lost that day.
"Before it was just a story, something that happened, and I couldn't conceptualize it. There were two buildings that used to be there and now they weren't. Now it's like 3,000 people are dead and there's all these stories behind it,” said David Moseley, a senior at McCallie School.
Everyone has their own stories on how 9/11 unfolded. But for children born after 2001, they have to learn second hand.
Dr. Duke Richey, the AP U.S. History Teacher at McCallie, is helping those students understand the significance of that day in our country.
"The stories did not need to be someone who was in New York City, or the Pentagon, or what have you, but just every day people's perspectives,” Dr. Richey said.
For years, Dr. Richey has asked students to interview someone on 9/11 and write a paper on it. Last year Dr. Richey and his students launched a website with twenty different stories. Since, they have released one a week and have seventy-one total on the site.
"It's been great to hear from alums and from parents how much they've enjoyed reading these stories,” Dr. Richey told us.
Several students said the interviews they did made the day more real for them.
"She remembered seeing the second tower get hit. She was there, she was watching it on TV. She went home crying to her parents, and I got to experience all of this second hand as she's telling it to me. And then I experienced it again when I wrote it down on my computer, and I like, I was crying a little bit. It was horrifying,” Moseley told us.
Vibin Vellanki is the editor of the site. He's read pretty much all the stories on there and says it's interesting hearing all the perspectives.
"People had a lot of different reactions. Some of them might be more horrific and heavy, and some almost felt unaffected. It's still something that played out in people's minds,” Vellanki, a senior at McCallie, said.
You can visit the website here: https://www.mccallie.org/911project or visit their Instagram page at McCallie911Project.