A boarding student at McCallie is giving back to Chattanooga in a major way.
Isaac Pepin donated a truckload full of clothes to homeless people in Chattanooga. He has a heart for service and enjoys helping people.
Isaac Pepin came to McCallie School two years ago to study and play football leaving behind his family in Canada. He's still been able to connect with them through service work.
"Me and my father always love helping people when we're back home in Canada like doing projects or creating fundraiser or something like that to help people out,” Pepin said.
Pepin wanted to bring that service here -- to some of the most underserved areas in Chattanooga.
"Why don't we do a fundraiser and ask people from Canada if they want to help us? Like bring clothes,” Pepin said.
He made several phone calls and promoted his project on social media platforms. He wanted people back home to help him donate clothes to homeless people in downtown.
"We ask people -- you can take clothes, bring it to the office of my dad, just drop this there,” said Pepin.
It took two to three months, but they filled a forty-five foot trailer full of clothes and sent it to the Community Kitchen earlier this year.
"People in Canada love helping and all that stuff, so anything they can do to help other countries or other society that's not part of Canada -- they're like ready to help,” Pepin told us.
It's impressive he was able to coordinate this from so far away and to be doing something so inspiring at such a young age.
He saw the fruits of his work the other week.
"We went to eat downtown and we saw one person wearing the shorts of my old school. I was very impressed by that. I was like 'oh they already gave clothes,'” Pepin said, "I was happy that I was able to help that person."
Pepin has enjoyed his time in Chattanooga and hopes to continue to help people here.