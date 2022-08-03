The Hamilton County Mayoral race has gotten intense between candidates ahead of Election Day on Thursday.
This all started when Local 3 News received nearly 100 pages of emails that were exchanged between Hamilton County Mayoral candidate Weston Wamp and Lookouts ownership dating back to 2014.
Following the reveal of the emails which accuse Weston Wamp of making racist and sexist comments -- Democratic Hamilton County Mayoral nominee Matt Adams held a press conference addressing them.
Adams said that if he were elected he would add Republicans to his staff including Hamilton County Commissioner Sabrena Smedley who has served on the commission for eight years.
“I think what it shows is that people understand that when we can agree on what the issues are that is what's important. That is how you practice good governance. That is how you move the county forward. That how you lead the county to the next portion of the future,” Adams said.
We asked Smedley about her joining Adams team and she said that she talked to him for the first time on Monday and nothing has been agreed upon.
Adams clarified today that no offer was made but again he would like to have Smedley part of his administration, if elected.
“You can't replace institutional knowledge. We need to make sure we are preserving institutional knowledge moving forward. As a matter of fact when I spoke to Mayor Coppinger I said look Mr. Mayor I want to keep on as much as your staff as possible. As much as the department head if possible, so we can have a smooth transition into this next phase of county government,” Adams said.
Former Hamilton County Mayoral Candidate Sabrena Smedley said she was pleased with the nice comments Adams made about her.
“I appreciate that he even has faith in my ability because I love Hamilton County -- I have served for eight years making decisions that will Hamilton County citizens for years to come. If I have an opportunity to have some role in looking ahead in decisions that were made for Hamilton County I would be crazy not to explore what that might be,” Smedley said.
On Tuesday, Weston Wamp responded to Adams press conference attacking Sabrena Smedley saying she tried to overturn the primary election... to which Smedley responded with this statement that reads in part: "Weston did win because of Democrat crossover. Weston continues to show his immaturity and lack of leadership when he's spouting off the mouth without facts."
Wamp shot back another statement on Wednesday saying "Subordinates should never support left-wing candidates."