Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp wants to reallocate federal funding to pay for local projects.
Wamp proposed to commissioners Wednesday the idea of reallocating $3 million American Rescue Plan funding to pay for projects he said commissioners have expressed interest in getting done during the next budget cycle.
He would take the funding from the county's Wastewater Treatment Authority, which had already been approved for its share of the federal dollars.
"This reallocation does not affect any high-priority projects," Wamp told commissioners Wednesday. "And it won't affect WWTA's ability to end sewer moratoriums in the county."
Wamp's proposal includes:
- Clinica Medicos (capital contribution for expansion) $250,000
- La Paz (workforce development, entrepreneurial support) $500,000
- East Hamilton HS Baseball and Softball Lights $500,000
- Community Park Maintenance $200,000
- Community Development (40/40/40 Program) $500,000
- Highway Marker Program $500,000
- East Ridge Animal Shelter $200,000
- Signal Mountain MS/HS Road Upgrades $150,000
- Highway 58 VFD Fire Hall (land acquisition)
But not all commissioners were on board. Some liked the idea of funding the projects, but expressed concerns about Wamp's proposal of where he wanted to get the money from.
"Our wastewater problems aren't a $53 million project," said Commissioner David Sharpe. "We're talking about a $500 million project."
Wamp said the project currently funded through the Wastewater Treatment Authority isn't as high priority currently and argued reallocating the funding could save the county money in the long run.
"This is a project at the very end of their timeline," he said. "It's on the shelf years ahead. What we've proposed are things that are set in motion right now."
Commissioner Warren Mackey pushed back against Wamp's proposal right away, arguing his district was left out and overlooked in Wamp's plan.
"There is obviously an oversight somewhere," he told Mayor Wamp. "District four is the poorest district in Hamilton County. And you said you're concerned about those people who are disproportionately impacted, and yet, you overlook them."
"There's an argument here that district four is getting as much attention of these dollars as any single commission district," Wamp replied.
The proposal would need to be approved by a majority vote by the commission.