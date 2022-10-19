Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp is opposed by all 11 County Commissioners on the status of County Attorney Rheubin Taylor's employment. In the meantime, both sides are hiring more attorneys to sort out this dispute.
Prior to commissioners unanimously approving to extend Taylor's contract Wednesday morning, they brought in Attorney John Konvalinka to better understand their legal rights.
"When all of this came up on Friday, we asked him to be in his office on Monday. There's some concern about his computers. Our attorney that we just hired will make sure he has access to his computers and has all his files on them. It's very important for him to continue to work for us."
Commission Chairman Chip Baker says he, along with other commissioners, were surprised that Wamp wanted to terminate services of Taylor without talking to county commissioners. Taylor's term started in June of 2021 and it's expected run through 2025.
"The county operations is a partnership, a partnership with the county and the mayor. And we had some issues with that partnership as it pertains to the actions taking my the mayor."
Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp says state law is clear that the mayor appoints the county attorney- and it's not up to county commissioners.
He says the only role commissioners play in the process is to approve the attorney chosen by the mayor.
Wamp stated, "What happened this morning at the commission is dizzying. We're pretty confident that much of the action they took is not within what state law allows. So, they can pass a resolution but it doesn't mean state law permits whatever action they're taking."
Wamp says he has no plans to work with any of the other three county attorneys currently in Taylor's office.
"At this point it seems like the entire office is conflicted. Similar to the way county commission sought today to enlist outside council. We'll do the same thing in the days ahead."
Wamp says he plans do away with contracts for the county attorney position after this.