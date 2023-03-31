Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp detailed plans for improvement during his first State of the County address on Friday morning.
Mayor Wamp spoke on multiple topics including investing in schools; investing in families, communities and parks; and investing in senior citizens and veterans.
During the address, he proposed a $750,000 fund that would be used to hire people from the private sector to transition into education as a way to both improve education and grow the economy.
"The economy of the future is what we're investing into our young people today. The types of jobs, the types of companies that will do business here will reflect the skills that we are impart on our young people," Mayor Wamp said.
Hamilton County Commissioner Joe Graham, who serves District 11, agrees education needs to be a priority.
"Education is our number one issue, and I totally agree with the mayor on that. We spend 65% of our budget on education now and if we can't educate our work force, we won't have a work force," he said.
Mayor Wamp also announced on Friday his plan for Hamilton County's first senior center at the historic Harrison Elementary.
"I think this is one of the most honorable things we could do," he said. "As we look to the future of the county, we do not just look at our young people, but that we provide opportunities for our young people for our young people to interact with seniors and veterans."
