The Hamilton County Commission says they are considering the dispute over the county attorney's tenure to be a done deal.
During their regular meeting Wednesday, commissioners voted unanimously to force a deadline for noon on Friday, November 18 for Mayor Weston Wamp to come to an agreement with County Attorney Rheubin Taylor's tenure, or they were threatening legal action.
When they reconvened to discuss the progress, they seemed to agree the mayor's office was now in compliance, despite what turned into a contentious meeting, at times.
"We consider this issue closed and we're moving forward and we're excited about that," said Hamilton County Commission Chair. "It was refreshing that we finally came to resolution of something that we had hoped had been resolved much earlier."
Wamp attempted to fire Taylor last month over accusations he destroyed public documents and violated attorney-client privilege. Commissioners have blocked Wamp's attempts unanimously several times, arguing Wamp did not have the authority to unilaterally fire the county attorney.
Earlier this month, Taylor filed a lawsuit against Wamp over the confiscation of his county computer, which he admitted had work on it from cases unrelated his role as county attorney.
Attorneys said Friday his county computer and benefits have been restored, and that he would be cut a check by the end of the day.
But Neil Thomas, Taylor's attorney expressed concern that Wamp had not withdrawn Taylor's termination letter.
"I consider it to be a fly in the face of the resolutions adopted by this position," he said during the meeting.
Commissioners passed the resolution saying the mayor's office had not been in compliance with the resolutions they passed related to the issue.
"If any of the eleven of you had asked me to restore Rheubin Taylor's pay, to avoid us being here, we would've done it," said Wamp.
But the demand was detailed in one of at least three resolutions combed over for compliance by the commission Friday.
If they did not see compliance with Taylor's contract, which was created by a previous mayoral administration, commissioners were threatening legal action.
"This body is not playing games," said Commissioner Warren Mackey.
Wamp's attorney, Barret Albritton argued to commissioners Friday that they had followed the commission's resolutions exactly, arguing concerns about his termination were never brought to the mayor's office.
"We have complied with the very letter of the resolution the commission passed," he said. "There has been nothing in that resolution ignored."
Commissioners tell Local 3 News they're hopeful they can get the issue behind them now.
"Sometimes through adversity comes a stronger bond," said Baker. "So, I'm hopeful that's the case."
Local 3 News asked the mayor's office on three separate instances. One has not been granted to us since the mayor held a press conference on the topic when he initially attempted to fire Taylor.
Local 3 News asked Wamp after the meeting Friday if he had a second for an interview.
"No," he replied. "But I may have one as the day goes on."