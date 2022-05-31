This morning, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly spoke with MSNBC to talk about how to keep communities safe.
There were 14 mass shootings across the country over the Memorial Day weekend including the mass shooting that happening in downtown Chattanooga.
The victims of the downtown shooting ranged from ages 13 to 15 years old.
Although authorities do not yet known how the teens got access to firearms Mayor Kelly believes there is a correlation to the rising car theft of guns in the Tennessee Valley.
Mayor Kelly emphasizes that people should keep their guns secure.
The person responsible for the shooting is still unknown. Police ask I you have any information on the incident to call 423-698-2525.