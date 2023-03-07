Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly met with City Council Members to talk about his Climate Action Plan on Tuesday.
It’s a proposal in which Mayor Tim Kelly promises a safer and cleaner environment, with a target of reducing the city’s carbon emissions by 2050.
It's a chance the Mayor says Chattanooga can lead the nation in. The plan calls for new transportation options, building accessible parks, reducing landfill waste, and creating more job opportunities.
The Mayor says the city is already taking action with manufacturers like Volkswagen, its electric cars, and Novonix creating batteries here.
“This is kind’ve a punctuation mark on a lot of work that’s been going on for quite sometime, but it’s also an important part of Chattanooga’s identity, and we hope that it really rallies Chattanoogans around the idea,” Mayor Tim Kelly said.
The Mayor proposes his plan can also be done without pulling money from taxpayers.
Instead of that money coming from residents, the Mayor says it would come from federal funding like the Jobs Act and Inflation Reduction Act, legislation written to bring sustainable resources to cities.
Alexa Williams at Thrive Regional Partnership, a local nonprofit aimed a responsible growth and preserving Chattanooga’s resources, says the last Climate Plan was introduced in 2009.
"It's really powerful to see something being done in our time frame right now,” said Alexa Williams.
She says the plan will allow communities to build a brighter future.
"We've got to be able to breathe our air and get around and be able to still function,” she said.
As more details become available, it’s a plan the Mayor says he hopes people from both sides of the aisle will support.
"Regardless of your political affiliation, that makes sense, so I'm hopeful it will be more widely embraced," Mayor Kelly said.
Read the full report: