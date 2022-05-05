In his first State of the City address as Chattanooga's Mayor, Tim Kelly laid out his vision for the rest of his term.
In a non-traditional address, Kelly skipped out on the speech detailing his administration's accomplishments, and instead made it more of a discussion of the city's priorities.
The city introduced guest speakers and took questions from the audience while introducing its 'One Chattanooga' plan.
"It's a process of swimming upstream to root causes," Kelly said during the address. "It was my attempt to really look at what are the root causes that if we could solve would produce the most downstream benefit."
The plan is a seven-point guide addressing what Kelly called the biggest issues facing the city:
1. Path to universal early learning.
2. Catalyze economic vitality in the black community.
3. Ensure accessible housing choices for all Chattanoogans.
4. Improve local infrastructure.
5. Build a competitive regional community.
6. Close the gaps in public health.
7. Responsive and effective local government.
"It really is a blueprint for what we are going to be accomplishing in the next three years," said Kelly.
The biggest crisis facing the city, Kelly added, is access to housing. During the presentation, staff said the city's goal has been to make sure people aren't spending more than 30-percent of their income on rent.
Right now, 40-percent of Chattanoogans do just that, according to city officials.
"If rank-and-file Chattanoogans can't afford a place to live that's at or around 30-percent of their income, then the rest of it is for naught," said Kelly.
For a fresh perspective on the issue, the city brought in former U.S. Representative and former Salt Lake County, Utah Mayor Ben McAdams. He gave a presentation on a plan he used back home that he thinks Chattanooga could use, as well.
He suggested the city look at unused public property to either repurpose or to sell for profit.
"Understanding what we own and using that to generate opportunities for our community," said McAdams. "It's really the fiscally-responsible thing to do to see our government being wise stewards of those assets that they hold and using those assets to generate benefits for the taxpayers."
Kelly said his administration is still trying to map out what land they could target for such a project, but said he sees it as a major step in solving the city's homeless crisis.
"It is something that I suspected might be possible when I came into office and Salt Lake has proven that, in fact, is entirely possible," said Kelly. "It's just frozen capital that the city is sitting on that we could be leveraging for our mutual benefit."