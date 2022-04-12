Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly has unveiled another project in an attempt to increase access to homes that are affordable in the city.
Kelly has proposed an ordinance that will allow accessory dwelling units on single family lots under certain conditions.
“Chattanooga is short about five-thousand units of housing city wide. The Accessory Dwelling Unit Ordinance will not solve all of that, but it will make a dent in it and get us further on our way towards affordable housing,” Mayor Kelly's Senior Advisor Chris Anderson said.
Anderson said accessory dwelling units are better known as in-law suites, carriage houses, or granny flats.
They units allow people of multiple generations to live on the same lot as each other.
‘This is common with adult children who can afford their own place or seniors who are the parents of people who live in the main house,” Anderson said.
Anderson said Kelly's ordinance does have rules and regulations for where the units can be placed and how they can be built.
“Accessory dwelling unit cannot be any taller than the principal dwelling. They have to be behind it, not visible from the street, and a maximum of 700 square feet,” Anderson said.
“No additional parking is required for ADU's, however you can't take up existing parking to build an ADU,” Anderson added.
Units can also be located above or below an individual’s home or even above a garage.
In recent months, Kelly launched a hundred million dollar affordable housing initiative and offered a hundred thousand dollars in backing for security deposits.
Anderson said the Mayor's effort is ongoing.
“The current affordable housing crisis we have in Chattanooga is really a one in a generation problem. Mayor Kelly is trying everything to chip away at that problem, so we can actually have a city where people can afford to live, who live here now. The ADU ordinance is just one of the many initiatives we will be rolling out this summer,” Anderson said.
The Chattanooga Planning Commission passed the ADU ordinance.
It will be presented in front of city council in May, and could take effect in June.