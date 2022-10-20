The City of Chattanooga is expanding efforts to address homelessness.
According to the plan released by Mayor Tim Kelly’s office, the Chattanooga Police Department will add bike, golf cart, and foot patrols to provide immediate assistance.
The City will temporarily remove several benches that create "safety concerns" because of panhandling, harassment and littering. The benches will be reinstalled once effective measures to address the issues are put in place.
The plan released on Thursday follows the announcement on October 11, of the City planning to turn the old Airport Inn motel on Lee Highway into affordable housing units.
Here is the full plan from Mayor Kelly’s office:
