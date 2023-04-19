Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly and three other mayors in Tennessee sent a letter to Governor Bill Lee on Wednesday that has policy recommendations for reducing gun violence.
The recommendations come after Governor Lee issued an executive order last week that enhances protective measures used during the purchase of firearms in Tennessee.
The mayors say nationwide data shows a correlation between the strength of a state's gun laws and the rate of gun violence.
The letter also cites data from the National Center for Health Statistics, which shows Tennessee has the 12th highest rate of gun deaths in the country over the past four years and ranks 9th in total deaths by firearms.
The mayors listed 10 policy recommendations that they believe should be included in legislation and would earn bipartisan support.
The recommendations include the following:
- Require background checks for all gun purchases.
- Implement Extreme Risk Protection Orders.
- Enhanced safety of the concealed carry law.
- Establish a statewide minimum age for purchasing firearms.
- Require and enable secure storage of guns.
- Limit gun thefts from cars.
- Ban high-capacity magazines.
- Protect women by prohibiting convicted stalkers from owning guns.
- Provide funding for school threat assessment teams to keep schools safe.
- Require reporting of lost and stolen guns.
In statement regarding the letter, Mayor Kelly said, "I’m a hunter and a gun owner myself, and I don’t think banning guns is realistic or desirable – but we can and must do more to address gun violence in Tennessee. Requiring point-of-sale background checks and safe storage of guns, prohibiting the sale of high-capacity magazines that allow shooters to hurt dozens of people without having to so much as reload – these are all things that will not only help keep illegal guns off the street, they will better equip our law enforcement agencies to do their part to keep people safe.
I was encouraged by Governor Lee’s executive order strengthening background checks and hope he will seriously consider these additional common sense policies to help keep guns away from people who may be a danger to themselves or others."
Here is the full letter with the policy recommendations sent to Governor Lee:
