Georgia State Patrol troopers arrested the mayor of Lookout Mountain, Georgia on Tuesday night for driving under the influence.
According to the GSP, officers from Lookout Mountain, Tennessee tried to pull over Mayor David Bennett for a headlight violation and failure to maintain lane but Bennett kept on driving until he crossed into Georgia where he eventually stopped.
The GSP says police in Lookout Mountain, Georgia called troopers to the scene when they recognized who Bennett was and smelled alcohol.
Troopers arrived at the scene and the GSP says Bennett was arrested for DUI after taking field sobriety tests.
Bennett was taken to the Walker County Jail for booking.
