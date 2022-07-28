Mayor Tim Kelly's administration has released its Roadmap to End Gun Violence in Chattanooga, a comprehensive guide outlining new measures to stop gun violence in the city.
It comes on the two month anniversary of the Walnut Street mass shooting that left six teenagers wounded and seven weeks after a mass shooting on McCallie Avenue killed three and injured several others.
'Roadmap' outlines new guiding principles created using research studies involving young people in Chattanooga who have been directly impacted by gun violence.
The initiatives will focus on both intervention and prevention methods, with partners at the local and state level prepared to respond to violent crimes.
The plan also highlights approval for the use of 3.7 million dollars in American Rescue Plans funds for youth engagement programs, and 1.225 million dollars for community-based mental health resources. The city will also allocate an additional $750,000 in funding for community-based mentorship and empowerment initiatives beginning in August.
Chattanooga has already begun to implement several of the new initiatives to combat gun violence, including the installation of 25 additional police cameras across Chattanooga, and several additional cameras in the case of a failure.
According to the Kelly administration, the recent efforts led law enforcement to the seizure of 39 illegal guns and 30 arrests as of July 26.
"While it can take years to see this scale of city-wide transformation," Mayor Kelly says, "I am confident we can come together as a community to end our epidemic violence.”