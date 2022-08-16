Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly addressed the asylum seekers who have passed through Chattanooga. We told you about a busload of migrants in Dade County and in Chattanooga on Friday.

Mayor Kelly's office says they are all documented migrants who have been screened by the Department of Homeland Security, have authorization to travel, and are legally seeking asylum which is a protected legal status.

"Essentially they were lost in a city and didn't know how to get around, and as a city that prides itself on compassion and and our faith community, we felt it was our responsibility to help them on their way," said Mayor Kelly.

Mayor Kelly says the city was not aware charter buses coming from Texas, carrying asylum seekers, would be coming through Chattanooga.

They discovered Chattanooga was simply a stopping point for buses to switch drivers after the Chattanooga Police Department reported an incident last Friday of a bus with immigrants stopped at a hotel.

Mayor Kelly says they spoke with the bus company and they decided to change their routes.

"The charter bus company has informed us they are no longer planning on stopping in Chattanooga as a part of their route to the Northeast," said Kelly.

According to the mayor, 51 asylum seekers came through Chattanooga, only four of them have stayed and were taken in by a local family.

The city has coordinated with the airport, Tennessee's Immigration and Refugee Rights Coalition, and the non-profit La Paz, helping get food, clothing and a way for them to travel to their destinations.

The Chattanooga Area Food Bank also stepped up to help by donating over 100 bags of food to La Paz. They say this is not political for them and food is a basic human right.

"No momma should have to tell their child that she can't have anything to eat, and there were children on these buses. No dad should have to go with out something to eat, for us the right thing to do is to provide an immediate need," said Melissa Blevins, CEO of Chattanooga Area Food Bank.

Mayor Kelly clarified, saying the status of asylum seeker means these people have been fleeing life threatening situations, they have paper work allowing them to travel in the U.S. and, he says, they are not a danger to anyone.

"We're trying to be compassionate and sympathetic to their plight and help them get to their final destination in the most compassionate way that we can, but no, the general public should not be concerned for their safety from these people," said Mayor Kelly.